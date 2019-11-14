GILFORD — The Golf Club at Patrick’s Place is opening their club to the public to host a nine-hole golf tournament during November to benefit Pub Mania and the Children’s Auction.
"Proceeds of the tournament will go to support Pub Mania Team Birdies for a Cause," said PGA Professional and club manager Dan Wilkins. The cost to play in the nine-hole tournament is $20. To schedule a tee time, email dwilkins1960@gmail.com.
For more information, call Dan Wilkins at 603-387-2597, or visit www.thegolfclubatpatricksplace.com. For information about the Children’s Auction, visit www.childrensauction.com.
