GILFORD — Patrick’s Pub and Eatery will host The Golf Club at Patrick’s Place at their weekly networking event, Patrick’s 'Connect,' on Thursday, Oct. 25 from 5-7 p.m.
The Golf Club is a private, indoor golf club open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Members and their guests have the ability to keep their social and golfing friendships continuing year round. Simulators provide an opportunity to practice and evaluate golf games like PGA professionals.
Partners Dan Wilkins, Randy Pike, Allan Beetle, Mike Handrahan and Steve Wainwright will be hosting the event this Thursday night at Patrick’s Pub. Come to the event to enter to win the grand prize, a one year membership ($250 value). Logo outerwear will also be raffled off.
Patrick’s 'Connect' allows featured businesses to create a “pop-up” display featuring their products and services, giving participants a chance to meet the staff, and connect with other entrepreneurs in the area.
The evening will include complimentary beverage sampling and raffle drawings at 6 and 7 p.m., followed by live music.
For more information on Patrick’s 'Connect,' or to register a business to be featured, call 603-293-0841 or visit www.patrickspub.com/connect.
To learn more about The Golf Club at Patrick’s Place, visit thegolfclubatpatricksplace.com.
