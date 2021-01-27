MEREDITH — The Greater Meredith Program Board of Directors will host its annual meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 2 through Zoom. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Guests may register for the event at the GMP website: greatermeredith.org and click the blue banner at the top of the page. A Zoom link will be emailed to registered attendees prior to the event.
GMP President Lynn Leighton, past President, Chris Kelly and Executive Director Michelle Brown and others will honor the programs, projects, and accomplishments of 2020 as well as a video special appearance from Aunt Henrietta. Award recognitions will be announced including GMP Volunteer of the Year, Board Member of the Year, Oustanding Business Supporter and the Community Award.
For more information about GMP or volunteer opportunities, please call 603-279-9015, email gmp@greatermeredith.org or visit the website at www.greatermeredith.org
