TILTON — The Winnisquam Regional School District Long Range Planning Committee will hold building tours at the three elementary schools on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 6-9 p.m. School board members will be available in each building to answer questions. The committee is dedicated to building a consensus among stakeholders in the development of a plan for the future of elementary education in the Winnisquam community.
On Saturday, Sept. 14, building tours will take place in Sanbornton Central School from 8-8:45 a.m., Southwick School from 9:05-9:50 a.m., and Union Sanborn School from 10:05-10:50 a.m.
A public forum with a question and answer period will follow from 11 a.m.-noon in the Union Sanborn School Cafeteria. Child care will be provided. The forum is hosted by the Winnisquam Regional School Board and members of the Long Range Planning Committee. Members of the community are invited to get involved. For more information, or to see the live stream, visit www.wrsdsau59.org.
