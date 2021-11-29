FRANKLIN — The Franklin Animal Shelter would like to reassure friends and members of the greater Franklin community of their commitment to the dogs and cats in the area. Out of an abundance of caution, the Shelter has been closed to the public for a few weeks because some of their cats have been sick. The staff has used that time to clean the shelter top to bottom, and to build out the cat kennel area to better provide for the safety and comfort of the animals. The shelter continues to accept donations during the listed operating hours, and hopes to reopen to the public fairly soon.
Additionally, the Board of Directors has announced that they are in the process of hiring a new shelter manager to oversee operations starting in 2022. Interested parties are welcome to view more information on and submit applications through the shelter website. Currently, long-time employee Krista Hebert is serving as interim shelter manager during this challenging time. The staff of the shelter have rallied behind Ms. Hebert and are doing an amazing job of keeping the animals safe and well cared for during this time of transition.
Finally the Shelter is now preparing to send out envelopes for its annual appeal. This is the major fundraising push each year, and proceeds go to ensure the care and safety of every animal that comes to the shelter. If you get an envelope in the mail, please consider a donation to The Franklin Animal Shelter. Donations can also be made through The Franklin Animal Shelter website. All donations are fully tax deductible.
