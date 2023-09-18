LACONIA — Come join the fun at the 5th annual Rock Steady Boxing 5K Walk/Run Saturday, Sept. 23, at 9 a.m., at The Downtown Gym, 171 Fair St.

Proceeds benefit the gym's Rock Steady Boxing program with sponsorships for fighters, training for coaches and the purchase of needed equipment.

