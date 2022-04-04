LACONIA — Chris Isaak will be performing at The Colonial Theatre of Laconia on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 8 p.m. Over the course of his three-decade career, platinum-selling and Grammy-nominated singer and actor Chris Isaak has performed to sold-out crowds across the globe with his longtime band Silvertone.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8, at 10 a.m., at coloniallaconia.com or 800-657-8774. The Colonial Theatre of Laconia is at 609 Main St.
