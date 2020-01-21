LACONIA — The Laconia Public Library will host a historical presentation, The Civil War: Soldiers, Battles, and Generals, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Explore what it was like to be a soldier during the American Civil War. Retired educator Warren Sommers will highlight three significant battles and the generals who led their soldiers into battle during these campaigns. Snow date for the program is Thursday, Jan. 30. For more information, contact 603-524-4775 or info@laconialibrary.org, or visit laconialibrary.org.
