ASHLAND — Ashland Elementary School students and staff enjoyed a holiday sing along with the members of the Ashland Historical Society and Friends Carolers. The Carolers, who arrived in traditional costumes, shared a bit of the history of Christmas caroling and then invited everyone in the room to join them in some traditional Christmas songs.
