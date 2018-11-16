LACONIA — Congregational Church of Laconia will host their annual Hazel Duke Thanksgiving dinner at noon on Thursday, Nov. 22 at 18 Veterans Square.
Hazel Duke, a longtime member of the church and teacher in the community, left money to the church to continue providing Thanksgiving dinner to the community. The tradition continues nearly 50 years later, and everyone is invited. "No one should be alone on Thanksgiving Day," explained Hollis Thompson, coordinator of the dinner.
Thanksgiving dinner will be served at noon in the church hall. There is no charge. Come for fellowship and food. Call the church between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to reserve a spot on the guest list, so the chefs can prepare enough for all. All are welcome, even without pre-registration. To volunteer on Wednesday or Thursday, call 603-524-0668.
