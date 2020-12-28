PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Fireman’s Association would like to thank all the community members and local businesses from Plymouth and the surrounding towns that contributed to our 2020 Operation Santa Claus program. In a year that has presented unexpected challenges for so many, your continued commitment to our program was more valuable than ever. Your generous donations allowed our program to provide not only toys, but also hope and joy to nearly 100 children and their families during the 2020 holiday season.
