LACONIA — Lakes Region Food Pantry wants to thank everyone for your generosity and support, making it possible for us to continue our mission of feeding families one bag at a time. The hardship experienced by so many due to the COVID-19 pandemic makes your giving even more significant. Throughout the year, and particularly during the holidays when need is so greatly felt, donations have supported programs for lakes region residents that provide monthly food vouchers enabling clients to purchase healthy, fresh foods, weekly food assistance, turkeys and grocery gift cards at Thanksgiving, Christmas gifts for children and grocery gift cards through the Moultonborough Public Library Santa Fund, cooking classes in partnership with UNH and Center Harbor Congregational Church, summer lunch program and back-to-school sneaker program for students, scholarship program for graduating lakes region high school students and adult learners pursuing higher education.
LRFP and Thrift Shop is located at 977 Whittier Highway, Moultonborough, NH, phone number: 603-476-5400. Please visit us Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. or find out more on Facebook: Lakes Region Food Pantry & Thrift Shop or at lakesregionfoodpantry.org. The family of Lakes Region Food Pantry wishes you all a wonderful holiday season and a healthy, happy new year.
