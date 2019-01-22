MANCHESTER — The New Hampshire Writers’ Project is now accepting submissions for the New Hampshire Literary Awards for the 13th year. These awards recognize the vast literary talent in the Granite State.
To be eligible, published works must be written by a New Hampshire native or resident, and must have been published between April 1, 2016 and Dec. 31, 2018. Books may be nominated in fiction, nonfiction, poetry, children’s picture books, middle grade and young adult books.
As the entries are being read and evaluated by a panel of judges assembled by the New Hampshire Writers’ Project, there will be a second opportunity for recognition through the Readers’ Choice Awards. Beginning in August, anyone will be able to cast one vote online for his or her favorite nominee in each category.
Submissions must be accompanied by three print copies of the book, a $50 nomination fee, and a completed nomination form, and sent to the New Hampshire Writers’ Project by March 31. Complete rules and submission form can be found by visiting www.nhwritersproject.org.
Winners will be announced Oct. 5 at a reception at the New Hampshire Institute of Art.
