GILFORD — The 26th Annual Francoeur/Babcock Memorial Basketball Tournament is taking place at Gilford Middle School from Thursday, March 7 to Sunday, March 10. Sponsored by the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department, the tournament will host 12 area teams of boys and girls in grades three to six from Belmont, Gilford, Gilmanton, Laconia, Sanbornton and Tilton/Northfield.
The invitational tournament is held in memory of Aaron T. Francoeur, who was a 13-year-old Gilford Middle and High School student who died of cancer in summer 1993. Nathan Babcock lost his battle with cancer in fall 2005. All proceeds from the tournament are given in scholarships to Gilford students who are furthering their education. Many former players and scholarship recipients return each year to help at the tournament with officiating, scoring, timing, selling tickets and tee-shirts, and working at the concession stand.
Participating teams include
Junior Coed Division for Grades 3-4: Gilford, Gilmanton, Lou Athanas and Sanbornton
Senior Girls Division for Grades 5-6: Gilford, Belmont, Lou Athanas and Pines
Senior Boys Division for Grades 5-6: Gilford, Belmont, Lou Athanas and Sanbornton
The schedule for the opening rounds of play will be
Thursday, March 7
Junior Coed Division - Gilford vs. Gilmanton at 5 p.m.
Junior Coed Division - Lou Athanas vs. Sanbornton at 6:15 p.m.
Senior Girls Division - Gilford vs. Belmont at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 8
Senior Girls Division - Lou Athanas vs. Pines at 5 p.m.
Senior Boys Division - Gilford vs. Lou Athanas at 6:15 p.m.
Senior Boys Division - Belmont vs. Sanbornton at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, March 9, games will begin at 8 a.m., and the last game will be played at 6 p.m. On Sunday, March 10, the championship round is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
The tournament is open to the public. Admission is $2 for adults, and $1 for children. A tournament family pass to all games is available for $10. Children not of school age, coaches and players are free.
