GILFORD — The 27th Annual Francoeur Babcock Memorial Basketball Tournament is taking place at Gilford Middle School Thursday, March 5-Sunday, March 8. Sponsored by the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department, the tournament will host 12 area boys and girls teams in grades three through six from Belmont, Franklin, Gilford, Gilmanton, Laconia and Sanbornton.
The invitational tournament is held in memory of Aaron T. Francoeur, a Gilford Middle and High School student who succumbed to cancer in summer 1993 at age 13. Nathan Babcock’s name was added to the tournament in 2006 after he lost a battle with cancer in fall 2005. All proceeds from the tournament are given in scholarships the boys' names to Gilford students furthering their post-high school education. Many former players and scholarship recipients return each year to help officiate, score, time, sell tickets and tee-shirts, and work the concession stand at the tournament.
Competitors in the Junior Coed Division, grades 3-4, are Gilford, Gilmanton, Lou Athanas and Sanbornton. In the Senior Girls Division, grades 5-6, Gilford, Belmont, Franklin and Lou Athanas will compete. In the Senior Boys Division, grades 5-6, are Gilford, Belmont, Lou Athanas and Sanbornton.
The opening rounds on Thursday, March 5, will start with Gilford vs. Lou Athanas at 5 p.m. and Gilmanton vs. Sanbornton at 6:15 p.m. in the Junior Coed Division, followed by Gilford vs. Franklin at 7:30 p.m. in the Senior Girls Division. On Friday, March 6, play starts with Lou Athanas vs. Belmont in the Senior Girls Division at 5 p.m., and Gilford vs. Belmont at 6:15 p.m. and Lou Athanas vs. Sanbornton at 7:30 p.m. will follow in the Senior Boys Division.
Games will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, and the last game will be at 6 p.m. On Sunday, March 8, championship round games are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
Everyone is invited to attend the tournament. Admission is $2 for adults and $1 for children. A tournament family pass for all games is available for $10. Children not of school age, coaches and players are admitted free.
