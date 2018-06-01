PLYMOUTH — The 20th annual Speare Golf Classic will take place on June 7 at Owl’s Nest Resort and Golf Club.
The event serves as a major fundraiser for Speare’s School Dental Health Program, which provides free or low-cost dental services — including cleanings, sealants, and varnish applications — to more than 1,500 children each year.
Thornton Central School nurse Elizabeth Mills said, “I was one of the original school nurses who was involved in getting this program started. The reason behind starting the program was that many students in my K-8 school had never been to a dentist. They were missing school to go to the ER for dental care. The program is a wonderful, cost-effective way to get more students dental care right here at school.”
There will be food, raffle prizes, golfer goodie bags, winner prizes and plenty of time for golf, with flights at 8 a.m. and noon.
To register, go to www.spearehospital.com/golf or call 603-238-2211.
