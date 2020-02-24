MOULTONBOROUGH — The Friends of the Moultonborough Library’s 8th annual Soup 'N Sweets is happening Friday, March 20, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Moultonborough Library.
The event is free to thank library patrons, the library community, and local friends.
The lunch buffet will include a variety of soups, chili, chowders and stews, homemade sweets and desserts prepared by the Friends, library staff, and trustees, and beverages. No reservations or tickets are required.
Soup 'N Sweets will be in the meeting room at the Moultonborough Public Library, 4 Holland St.
