WEIRS BEACH — Saturday, March 23, the 15th Annual Saving Animals Indoor Triathlon will take place at Funspot on Route 3.
The event is sponsored by Funds4Paws, and all proceeds will support organizations in the area working to save animals, including Live and Let Live Farm in Chichester, Friends Of Feral Cats In New Hampshire, Franklin Animal Shelter, and the Rozzie May Animal Alliance. Over the past 14 years the event has raised over $200,000.
In the triathlon, four-person teams compete in bowling, indoor miniature golf, and a variety of other games with trophies and prizes awarded. Teams also collect points and rewards for the most pledge money raised leading up to the event.
Registration is $200 per team. There are still a few team slots left. There will be a 50/50 raffle and a Super Pledge Prize of a 5-Day Cruise to the Bahamas or Caribbean For Two.
Participants receive a 2019 Indoor Triathlon tee-shirt as well as pizza and soda throughout the day.
Sign-in starts at 10 a.m., and the triathlon starts at 11 a.m.
To register, visit funds4paws.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.