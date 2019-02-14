CONCORD — Registration is now open for the annual Payson Center for Cancer Care Rock N Race run/walk 5k on Thursday, May 16, at 6 p.m. in downtown Concord. This event is presented by Merrimack County Savings Bank and benefits resources for cancer patients and their families at the HOPE Resource Center.
Register by visiting rocknrace.org, in-person on Wednesday, May 15 at the Bektash Temple, 89 Old Turnpike Road, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., or on race day at the State House Plaza from noon-5:30 p.m.
This event, in its 17th year, attracts nearly 5,000 runners and walkers. There are multiple route options for a variety of abilities. Along the course, runners and walkers can grab a bite or a beverage from one of the vendors. Local musicians will entertain participants throughout the course, and at the finish line participants can enjoy dinner with more live music on the main stage.
For more information about Rock N Race, contact Concord Hospital Trust at 603-225-2711, ext. 3076, or visit rocknrace.org.
For more information about the HOPE Resource Center, visit www.concordhospital.org/services/cancer-care/resource-center.
