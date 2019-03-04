LACONIA — The 12th Annual Robbie Mills Memorial 8 Ball Tournament will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Lakes Region and the Greater Lakes Region Children's Auction. The tournament will take place Saturday, March 9, at the Laconia Rod & Gun Club, 358 S. Main St.
Entry is $25 per person, which includes practice, lunch and chance to win door prizes. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m., and entry will be $30 after 10:30 a.m. The tournament will start promptly at 11 a.m. It will be double elimination, and BCAPL rules apply.
There will be trophies, cash prizes, food, raffles, a 50/50 drawing and a live auction.
To pre-pay, visit www.robbiemills.org. For information, contact Tony Felch at 603-998-1418 or Mike Baron at 603-528-5001.
The tournament is sponsored by Boys & Girls Club of the Lakes Region, Cafe Deja Vu Pub Mania team, and Meredith Village Savings Bank as Main Prize Sponsor.
Additional sponsorship opportunities are available, including one T-Shirt Sponsor for $150, two Tourney Chart Sponsor for $100, 10 Table Sponsors for $50, and $25 to sponsor a player.
For more information about sponsorships, contact Tony Felch at 603- 998-1418, or email ynotynot@peoplepc.com.
