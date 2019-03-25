LACONIA — The 12th Annual Robbie Mills Memorial 8 Ball Tournament raised $8,075 for the Boys & Girls Club of the Lakes Region and Greater Lakes Region Children's Auction.
The winner of the event was Dave Smith, who donated his first place prize of $250 back. Second place was Mike Mudgett and third place was Jim O'Neal. Checks were presented to both organizations for $4,037.50 each.
This year's tournament had 69 players and raised $8,075. In total, the tournament has raised close to $59,000. Efforts have already begun for the 13th Annual Robbie Mills Memorial 8 Ball Tournament, to be held in March 2020.
Event organizes are grateful to all the sponsors, including The Rod & Gun Club, Atlantic Broadband, Meredith Village Savings Bank, Sal’s Pizza, Cafe Deja Vu, Soda Shoppe , Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, T-Bones & Cactus Jack’s, Happy House Amusements, Baron’s Billiards, Cybertron Technology Solutions, Body Covers, Belmont Auto Salvage, A Byte Above, Rafferty Chiropractic & Laser Center, Gilbert Block, Amoskeag Beverages, Funspot, Winnisquam Printing, Tom Scribner – Robbie 1, The Lodge at Smith Point, Krampitz Tree Service, Engraving Awards & Gifts, Baron’s Major Brands, Fratello’s & Homestead Restaurants, Kellerhaus, Hector’s Fine Food & Spirits, Muskrats Baseball, Ryan Mclaughlin CGI Wealth Mgt., Dairy Queen, Oglethorpe Fine Arts & Crafts, 99 Restaurant, Fireside Living, Faro Express, Valvoline Oil Change, Shanghai Restaurant, Lakes Region Casino, New Hampshire Billiards League, Lacasse Floor Covering, Laconia Daily Sun, Annie’s Cafe & Catering, Patrick’s Pub & Eatery, Atlantic Broadband Employees, DRM Corporation, Innisfree Book Store, Shaw's Belmont, Towne Place Suites Gilford, Court Street Salon, Tavern Players, Bite Harder, Welch Manufacturing Technologies, Sanel Napa, Lee’s Candy Kitchen, New Hampshire Distributors, Boys & Girls Club, The Cafe Deja vu Pub Mania Team, Eugene Rivers, Dan & Susanne Chisholm, Tammy & Mark Emery, Barbara & Donald Leone, Jim & Janet Carroll, Warren Huse, Nora Gray, Mason Gray, Jon Rich, Brenda Martel, Chris Emond, Dave Smith, Curt Cook, Tony Felch, Mike Baron, Wendy Mills, Ron Judd.
A special thank you also goes to everyone that helped run the event.
