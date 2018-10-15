CANTERBURY — The 12th Annual Old Ways Days will be held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 20 and 21, at Dave and Anne Emerson’s Old Ways Traditions, 418 Shaker Road in Canterbury. The hours will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Old Ways Days features traditional craft demonstrations, especially hands-on, operating antique machinery and engines, and live music.
This year's event will feature more demonstrations, including operating machinery run by vintage gas and steam engines, including unusual, unique machines from two of the largest collections in the state. A variety of food will also be available, including the usual hot dogs, hams and chili, plus homemade soup and squash rolls.
The demonstrations will include blacksmithing, saw milling, broom making, spoon carving, braided rugs, wood turning, and more. Attendees will also have the chance to meet friendly alpacas. "Tools for Kids" will include
blacksmithing for kids and adults, woodturning and multiple hand tools to try.
There will be an abundance of live music, including by Entangled Strings, a six-piece band known for memorable versions
of Americana and popular favorites. Badger’s drift, Americana originals, will play midday Saturday and in the afternoon, Newfound Grass will perform traditional Bluegrass. Sunday, Ryan Thompson and son Brennish will play
Celtic music.
Old Ways Traditions is located on land of the 1785 Hamm Farm. Well-maintained trails provide access to fields surrounded by a fascinating variety of stonewalls, woodlands, and a lively brook. The site has a combined antique
shop and museum as well as a working wood shop producing Shaker and contemporary accessories.
For more information, call 603-783 4403, email efurnitr@comcast.net, or visit www.oldwaystraditions.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.