GILFORD — The Gilford Rotary Club is planning its 35th annual Pancake Breakfast for this Saturday, Aug. 24, from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Gilford Youth Center on Potter Hill Road.
Gilford Rotary’s secret-recipe, all-you-care-to-eat pancakes will be served with blueberries freshly picked at Stone Brook Hill Farm, hearty sausage, orange juice, and hot coffee.
The cost of the meal is $7 for adults and $3 for children, with all proceeds going toward the Cheryl Walsh Scholarship Fund.
The club started the scholarship in 1988, initially funded with seed money from Gilford Rotary. The club has given $500 to $3,000 grants to 49 graduating seniors over the years. A silver commemorative bowl, a citation, and the financial grant are given to recipients at Senior Awards Night in June.
The long-standing Old Home Day Rotary Pancake Breakfast is currently the major fundraiser for the scholarship. The ongoing goal is to raise and conserve a substantial enough principal to give a meaningful and truly helpful grant to each year's recipient(s).
Tax-deductible contributions may be sent to Treasurer Cheryl Lynn, Walsh Memorial Scholarship Foundation, c/o Gilford Rotary Club, PO Box 7091, Gilford, NH 03247-7091. Contributors who cumulatively donate $1,000 or more to the scholarship are named to a Foundation Fellowship to recognize their help in sustaining the scholarship.
Gilford Rotary meets Fridays at 7 a.m. at the Laconia Elks Lodge off Route 11A/Gilford Avenue.
