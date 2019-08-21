CONCORD — The New Hampshire Army National Guard 11th annual retiree luncheon date has been set for Thursday, Sept. 19. The luncheon planning committee is made up of current and retired Army National Guard members. Retirees who have not attended prior luncheons or have relocated should contact Command Sergeant Major (Ret.) David Follansbee at dave_follansbee@comcast.net or 603-623-7757.
This year’s luncheon will be at the Joint Force Headquarters building on the State Military Reservation, will feature a briefing on the current status of the NHARNG as well as exhibits and displays of interest to retirees. A group photo is also planned. The luncheon fee is $7 at the door. NHARNG retirees who plan to attend should RSVP no later than Friday, Sept. 6.
