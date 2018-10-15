LACONIA — The Lakes Region Detachment of the Marine Corps League will host the 20th Annual “Gathering of Marines” on Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Laconia Country Club, 607 Elm St.
This year's event commemorates the 243rd anniversary of the founding of the United States Marine Corps at Tun Tavern in Philadelphia on Nov. 10, 1775. Each year, Marines from the World War II era to those now on active duty throughout the world celebrate the occasion, which is unique among all the branches of the military, at 7 p.m., with a presentation of the Colors, the National Anthem, and a salute to all branches of the armed forces. The “Commandant’s Birthday Letter” is read and the traditional “cake cutting” ceremony is held, in which the first and second pieces are given to the youngest and the oldest Marines in attendance. Recognition is also rendered to any special attendee who has been awarded honors for his or her service to the Marine Corps.
This year’s special guest of honor will be General Peter Pace (retired), who served as the 16th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 2005-07. Prior to becoming chairman, he served as Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. General Pace holds the distinction of being the first Marine to have served in either of those positions. General Pace retired in 2007 after more than 40 years of active service in the United States Marine Corps.
During his distinguished career, Gen. Pace held command at virtually every level, beginning as a Rifle Platoon Leader in Vietnam. He also served in Europe, Japan, Thailand, South Korea and Somalia. Born in Brooklyn, New York, and raised in Teanack, New Jersey, General Pace is a graduate of U.S. Naval Academy and the National War College. He holds a masters degree in administration from George Washington University.
In 2008, General Pace was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor a president can bestow. He is currently serving on the board of directors of several corporate entities involved in management consulting, private equity, and cyber security. He and his wife, Lynne, are associated with a number of charities focused on supporting the troops and their families.
This year's buffet dinner will include prime rib of beef au jus, chicken piccata and all the fixings, and dessert, including the traditional cake.
Cocktail hour will be from 6 to 7 p.m., and dancing will be available to all throughout the evening to music of well known D.J. “Rick Hopper” of WLNH, who will play a variety of music for all ages.
Those who wish to attend this year’s gathering with spouses and guests are encouraged to contact Commandant Bob Patenaude at 603-455-0636 or via e-mail at rppatenaude@aol.com as soon as possible to ensure reservations.
The cost is $35 per person. Mail checks to Lakes Region Det., MCL, PO Box 764, Center Harbor NH 03226. No tickets will be sold at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.