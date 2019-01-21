CONCORD — Catholic Charities New Hampshire will host the 14th Annual Mardi Gras, the organization’s signature annual fundraising event, on Saturday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m., at the Grappone Conference Center.
The New Orleans-themed event raises funds to support New Hampshire individuals and families in need, many of whom face significant and unpredictable challenges related to poverty, food insecurity and a lack of basic life needs.
The evening will feature Cajun and Creole-inspired cuisine, music, dancing and plenty of entertainment. Silent and live auction items include trips to Hawaii, New Orleans, San Francisco, autographed sports memorabilia, a variety of dining and entertainment packages and more.
To learn more about becoming a sponsor, contact Rosemary Hendrickx at 603-663-0249. Tickets are $125 each, and $1,250 for a table. For tickets or more information, visit cc-nh.org/mardigras.
