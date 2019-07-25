CONCORD — The 86th Annual League of New Hampshire Craftsmen’s Fair is Aug. 3-11 at Mount Sunapee Resort in Newbury. Tickets discounts for AARP members are available at the gate with a membership card, or by visiting nhcrafts.org with code SAVE2019. Admission for AARP members will be $12.
In a festival-like atmosphere, explore an array of traditional and contemporary craftware. There will be nine days with demonstrations, entertainment, music, and interactive activities for all ages. One-of-a-kind works made by over 300 juried craftspeople will be on display. Attendees can shop, and learn how items are made.
The annual Craftsmen’s Fair hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, rain or shine.
For a list of fair activities, visit www.nhcrafts.org. For more information about AARP, visit www.aarp.org/nh, www.facebook.com/aarpnh or www.twitter.com/aarpnh.
