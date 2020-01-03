Saturday, Jan. 4 at Belmont High School
9 a.m. - Belmont vs. Gilford
9:25 a.m. - Winnisquam vs. Gilford
9:50 a.m. - Winnisquam vs. Belmont
10:15 a.m. - Gilford vs. Laconia
10:40 a.m. Huck a Bag
10:45 a.m. - Winnisquam vs. Newfound
11:10 a.m. - Gilford vs. Newfound
11:35 a.m. - Group Picture
11:40 a.m. - Berlin vs. Laconia
12:05 p.m. - Berlin vs. Winnisquam
12:30 p.m. - Huck a Bag
12:35 p.m. - Newfound vs. Laconia
1 p.m. - Belmont vs. Laconia
1:25 p.m. - Newfound vs. Berlin
1:50 p.m. - Belmont vs. Berlin
