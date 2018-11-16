MOULTONBOROUGH — The Loon Preservation Committee will hold their 26th Annual Holiday Open House at the Loon Center on Saturday, Nov. 24 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Activities include hay rides with Matthew Swain, balloon animals by Mo the Clown, face painting by Stacey, crafts for the kids, and warm refreshments and treats. Santa is scheduled to arrive at 11 a.m. The Squam Lakes Natural Science Center will have a hands-on discovery table with wildlife artifacts.
There will also be holiday sales in the Loon’s Feather Gift Shop, including 10% off for visitors, 20% off for members, and 25% off for new members.
To reach The Loon Center, from Route 25, turn onto Blake Road at the Moultonborough Central School. Follow Blake Road to the end at Lee’s Mills Road. Turn right, and the Loon Center is the first building on the left, #183. For more information, call 603-476-5666, or email info@loon.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.