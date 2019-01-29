LACONIA — Thursday evening, Jan. 31, Celebrate Recovery is hosting their fourth annual Celebrate Recovery Rally at Pitman’s Freight Room, 94 New Salem St. The funds raised from the rally will go to the Water’s Edge Church to be used exclusively for Celebrate Recovery in 2019.
Celebrate Recovery just entered their fourth year in Laconia, and in that time they have helped 170 people find freedom from drugs, alcohol, pornography, sexual addiction, anger, codependency, food addiction, self-harm, fear of abandonment, anxiety, depression and PTSD.
Dinner is served from 6-6:30 p.m., and the program will run 6:30-7:30 p.m. and is $12 per person or $20 per couple.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CRLaconia, or www.celebraterecovery.com.
