BRISTOL — The Bristol Rotary Club will hold its 66th Annual Penny Sale on Thursday, Aug. 9, at 6:30 pm at the Newfound Memorial Middle School on Lake Street. Please note the change in venue, as the event is back at the Middle School across from Bristol House of Pizza.
The Rotary Penny Sale is one of New Hampshire’s longest running annual fundraisers. Last year alone, the Bristol Rotary Club raised more than $9,000 for their scholarship fund for local youths.
The Penny Sale consists of three prize rounds throughout the night offering 100 or more prizes in each round. Rotarians sell tickets for $1 each prior to each prize round. If a person’s ticket is drawn, they win a prize and their ticket goes back into the raffle drum to be eligible to win again and again. The more tickets a person buys, the better chances they have being a winner.
There will also be Grand Prizes at the end of the three rounds, which anyone who purchased a ticket is eligible to win, including a Kindle Fire Bundle, a picnic table from R.P. Williams, a mountain bike from Rhino Bike Works, scratch tickets from Shackett’s Store, a Bristol Hannaford Super Gift Card, home heating oil from Dead River Company, and cash.
A 50/50 raffle to benefit the Bristol Community Services, 100 sweepstakes tickets to benefit the Tapply Thompson Community Center Summer Scholarship Fund, and a silent auction to benefit Rotary Charities will also be held.
Food and refreshments will be on sale.
For further information, email Rotary President Bill Karkheck at bill.karkheck@deadriver.com or contact any Bristol Rotarian.
