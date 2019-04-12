ALTON — The 12th annual Alton Rotary Home, Garden and Recreation Show will take place on Saturday, April 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Prospect Mountain High School. This year, the show includes a number of new activities organized by PMHS Future Business Leaders of America.
Some of the student-run activities include live outdoor music and food trucks offering a variety of food.
The Rotary Home, Garden and Recreation Show is the only nonprofit show in New Hampshire offering low-cost rental space. All local and national businesses, large and small, have an affordable opportunity to reach out and meet many new customers throughout the Lakes Region.
Show vendors can expect assistance from the Boy Scouts to unload their vehicles, enhanced WiFi access, free coffee, tea and pastry during set-up, free listing in the show’s booklet, free electricity, and the right to sell products directly from their booths. Also included is a silent auction and a raffle to win a 58” HDTV.
April 27 is also the launch date for the Rotary’s annual art contest. This year’s subject is Paint a Puppy. Available at the Rotary Home Show booth will be plywood silhouette cutouts of a puppy to pick up, paint, and enter into the 4th annual Rotary Art Contest to win cash prizes and trophies.
Net proceeds from the Home Show are donated to local and global charities, scholarships and nonprofit organizations. Net proceeds from the Paint a Puppy art contest are donated to the local police K-9 corps.
For more information about the Home Show and art contest, visit www.theACRC.org, or call Chair Richard Leonard at 603-767-2652. Public admission to the show is free.
