ALTON — The 29th Annual Craft Fair at the Bay will be held on Saturday and Sunday, July 14 and 15, rain or shine. Over 75 juried artisans from all over New England will display and sell their American made arts and crafts, including soy candles, cribbage boards, fine jewelry, hair accessories, scarves, doll clothes, fused glass, tiles, cutting boards, metal, wreathes, pet accessories and treats, landscape photography, personal care products, dolls, table runners, garden art, floral arrangements, and much more.
Attendees can enjoy sampling specialty foods such as herbal dips, barbecue sauces, salsas, maple syrup, kettle corn, lemonade, roasted nuts and more.
The festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Admission to the Craft Fair at the Bay is free. Friendly pets on leashes are welcome. Alton Bay is accessible by boat on Lake Winnipesaukee!
For more information, visit castleberryfairs.com.
