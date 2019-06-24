Terrapin Tours awards student travel scholarships

NORTH WOODSTOCK — Terrapin Tours recently welcomed home several travel scholarship recipients from recent trips abroad, including Mary Rogers and Anna Lindbloom of Winnisquam Regional High School in Tilton, as well as Amos Wobber of Inter-Lakes High School in Meredith. The students were awarded a combined $1,500 through the Terrapin Tours Travel Scholarship Program to put towards their participation in school sponsored travel over the April vacation week. The scholarship fund, part of Terrapin Tours’ Give Back Initiative, is available to New Hampshire high school students to experience cultural, educational, and personal growth through travel.
Through the Spanish Club at the Winnisquam Regional High School, Mary Rogers and Anna Lindbloom participated in a trip to Costa Rica. The students were immersed in Costa Rican culture, and experienced the hospitality and natural beauty of the country. Amos Wobber, a student at Inter-Lakes High School, helped plan his trip to Paris, France. He helped map out the itinerary through the Students Love Travel program. Wobber experienced the history, architecture, and amazing cuisine of the city.
Terrapin Tours travel scholarship funds have been awarded to five New Hampshire high school students since the inception of the program in 2018. “We are thrilled to support students in their quest for greater cultural knowledge and understanding through these travel opportunities,” said Kelly Cooke, founder and owner. “I am honored to be able to give back and help New Hampshire students have these incredible experiences. Traveling abroad in high school inspired my passion for travel and ultimately defined my career path. I can only hope the students we are helping will find that same passion and drive through their travel experiences.”
While all funds have been awarded for this year, Terrapin Tours looks forward to continuing their scholarship program and will begin accepting applications again in 2020. For more information, visit terrapintours.com, call 603-348-7141, or email info@terrapintours.com.
