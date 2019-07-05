LACONIA — Tennis Golf is what it sounds like, and it’s coming to the Lakes Region on Saturday, July 27 to raise funds for Advantage Kids. Players will use tennis racquets to hit tennis balls into the nine holes at Tavern 27 while raising money for programs like free tennis lessons and coding instruction.
“I think it’s sort of like croquet,” event organizer Brittany Boles said of Tennis Golf. “There’s really no practicing for it, no training. It’s just whacking tennis balls around on the course, and it’s a ton of fun! We play best ball, so the pressure is off.”
The event starts at 9 a.m. and includes lunch at noon. A bloody Mary bar and full cocktail list are available for adults, while kids play tennis and other games. Local businesses are sponsoring holes, tees, and silent auction items.
“Grappone Automotive Group is our major sponsor,” Boles said. “Grappone is excited to be bringing up vehicles that the kids can touch and play in as well as helping us get visibility for this event.”
“Tennis gives kids an advantage in life,” said founder Bob Ronstadt of Gilmanton, “because it’s about more than the game. It’s about integrity and honesty. It gets kids moving and keeps them motivated. Tennis is a lifelong game.”
At the event, Advantage Kids will recognize children with the John J. Donovan, Jr. Memorial Award, honoring kids who demonstrate qualities like compassion, integrity, and loyalty.
The event is open to the public, though space for teams is limited. Teams of four or five people can register for or sponsor the event by visiting AdvantageKids.net/tennisgolf.
