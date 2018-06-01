LACONIA — A concert of “Doo Wop” favorites on May 26 presented by We Care of Temple B’nai Israel raised nearly $20,000 for the Gilford-based veterans' program Camp Resilience. This total includes donations from event sponsors Meredith Village Savings Bank and Miracle Farms. We Care used a two prong approach which resulted in the highest total amount raised to date by combining the net proceeds from ticket sales and a social media campaign to sponsor a vet for a day at Camp Resilience.
A highlight of the evening was the presentation for the most successful fundraiser in the social media campaign. The first prize award included a two-night stay at the Fireside Inn, dinner for two at Patrick’s Pub, and Inner Circle Membership at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. The award was presented to Leslie and Mark Aronson whose late son Jared reached first place, in spite of his recent untimely passing. Thanks to all those who supported Jared’s campaign.
The next We Care event will take place on October 27 featuring folk rock trio Gathering Time performing in a benefit for Central New Hampshire VNA and Hospice. Once again the concert will take place at the Inter-Lakes Community Auditorium in Meredith.
