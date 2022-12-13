Teddy Bear Toss

The Marketing Association of Plymouth State University  hosted its 6th annual "Teddy Bear Toss" event benefiting patients at the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (CHaD). PSU men’s hockey players Ethan Stuckless, Anton Jellvik and linemates celebrate a goal as stuffed animals rain down on them from the crowd – some of the 1,125 stuffed animals collected by MAPS volunteers on Dec. 10. (Courtesy photo)

PLYMOUTH — The Marketing Association of Plymouth State University hosted its 6th annual "Teddy Bear Toss" event benefiting patients at the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. The event took place during the women’s hockey game against the State University of New York Canton, and the men’s hockey game against New England College on Saturday, Dec. 10, at PSU’s Hanaway Ice Rink.

Attendees were encouraged to bring new stuffed animals to the game to be tossed onto the ice when the PSU men and women’s teams scored their first goal. Teddy bears were also available to be purchased at the game, with all proceeds going towards CHaD. During the women’s game, the Panthers struck at 1:36 in the second period, triggering a barrage of stuffed animals from the crowd. Again, during the men’s game, the Panthers struck at 0:51 in the first period resulting in a deluge of plushies. Combined, the donors threw a total of 1,125 stuffed animals onto the rink.

