LACONIA — Gender work is not just about chromosomes, according to Karissa Sanbonmatsu. Learn about the latest research as Sanbonmatsu, a biologist and speaker, shares her insights on the current study of DNA.
On Monday, Feb. 18, at 2 p.m., 'The Biology of Gender, from DNA to the Brain,' a TED Talk video, will be screened in Taylor Community’s Woodside Theater.
For more information about Taylor Community, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
