LACONIA — The Taylor Community will screen a TED Talk by Jason Rosenthal entitled “You May Want to Marry My Husband,” a journey through an uncomfortable conversation about death and life after death, on Wednesday, July 25, at 2 p.m. The video presentation is free, open to the public, and will be held at Taylor’s Woodside Theater.
For more information, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-366-1400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.