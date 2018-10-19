GILFORD — Technically Timeless Gallery opened its doors on Saturday, Oct. 13, for a grand opening party at its 143 Lake St. location in the Paugus Bay Plaza. Forty attendees enjoyed refreshments while Outlet Live (Jon Belfontaine) performed a musical set of electronic music.
The gallery features the functional art of Technically Timeless owner Jacob Farrell, who creates handcrafted décor, jewelry and furniture from reclaimed materials and antiques.
Also featured during the opening was the surreal collage art of Andrew Hillman, the re-imagined steampunk lamps of Quentin Stockwell at Light-Q Creations, and the eclectic metal sculptures of Matthew Black at Dumb Luck Mantiques & Collectibles. Their work will be on display and available for purchase until December 1, at which time new artists will be featured in the gallery.
“Everything featured at the Technically Timeless Gallery must fit the theme of ‘technically timeless’ — which to us is a breath of new life into old or discarded items, the merger of the past and the present into quality art with function or heirloom value,” said Cassidy Bisson, media director and curator of Technically Timeless. “We are thrilled to be able to bring other local artists and makers into our space to join us in bringing such a unique gallery to the Lakes Region.”
Technically Timeless will now be open weekly, Wednesday-Friday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., or by appointment.
To learn more about Technically Timeless, or for footage from the grand opening party, visit the Facebook page @TechnicallyTimeless or on Instagram or the gallery’s Wordpress blog.
