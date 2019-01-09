LACONIA — On Saturday, Jan. 19, the Ballin’ 4 Big Bob Three on Three Tournament for Hope will take place at the Laconia High School gymnasium. The tournament will have a noontime start.
Bob Dassatti, who was recently honored by City Council as the co-recipient of the Bienariz Award for his work with Laconia’s youth, is undergoing treatment for cancer. This December he was in Houston at the MD Anderson Cancer Center. On Jan. 23 he will return to Houston for a new treatment. The tournament is organized and run by his family, friends, and community members to help with his medical bills and travel.
Platinum Sponsor Franklin Savings Bank is contributing $1,800 to the cause. The tournament has seven gold sponsors at the $500 level, and is looking for more. Interested organizations and businesses should contact Joe Cormier at 603-520-5195, or jocor49@yahoo.com. Current gold sponsors are Lou Athanas Youth Basketball League, Laconia Pride Girls AAU Alumni, Rateliner (Nancy Lamarche), Laconia School Board Alumni, McDonalds (John Switzer, Larry Johnson), and Independence Financial Services.
Tee-shirts are also for sale for $10 each, and can be ordered by contacting Karen Champlin at kchamplin1015@gmail.com.
Teams are needed for the tournament. Sign up and find more information on Facebook by searching 'Ballin’ 4 Big Bob Tournament for Hope,' or contact Matt Dassatti at MDassatti5@gmail.com or 603-581-4678.
There will be a bake sale during the tournament. To contribute, call Karin Salome at 603-524-7448 or Marcia Presher at 603-455-7723.
Several auction items have already been donated, including Bruins tickets, signed Bruins hockey pucks, a Celtics basketball, and a custom-designed corn hole set. To start bidding, visit www.biddingowl.com/Ballin4bigbob. There is also a GoFundMe Page set up, which can be found by searching 'Ballin 4 Big Bob.'
