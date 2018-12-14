CONCORD — Today (Saturday), students from around New Hampshire will compete in the 2018 Cyber Robotics Coding Competition. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cole Hall on Sage Way at the University of New Hampshire in Durham.
Student representatives from schools across the state will be challenged to complete advanced coding missions involving virtual, 3-D animated robots. Eighteen schools are sending 38 middle school teams. One club team and one homeschool team are participating, while four high schools are sending four teams to the final competition.
Tamworth Makers Club, Tuftonboro Central School, and Waterville Valley Elementary School are among those competing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.