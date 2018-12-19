GILFORD — The books are now closed for Pub Mania 2018, with a record $353,631 raised, boosting the Children’s Auction to a record amount raised totaling $580,584. The 31 teams and team captains were saluted at a banquet held at Patrick’s Pub & Eatery Dec. 17.
Team captains Andrea Morin and Jason Bordeau of the Winnipesaukee Diving Ducks received the Feeding Families Award, collecting 9,912 food items for the local food pantry. “This year we got our students at Elm Street School involved, and they really had fun being part of the effort,” explained Morin, who teaches ESS.
Becky Reposa, Jami Bourdeau, Stacy Trites and Kristi Maciejewski of the MVSB Barstool Bankers took the award for Outstanding Participation. This award is based on referees' observations of participation in lip sync, karaoke, talent, arts and crafts, and more. “We are so grateful for the opportunity to be part of this amazing event to benefit the children and families in our communities,” said co-captain Trites.
The Top Dollar award is presented to the team who raises the most money. This year, the Laconia HD Iron Butts, captained by Will and Kathy Swart, Anna McCormick and Lyndsey Cole, were the top team with $31,778 raised. “We’re so thankful for the support of our staff, customers and our Harley Owners Group members,” said Will Swart, general manager. “They have gone the extra mile in our 2018 fundraising efforts and participation in the event. Additionally, a special shout out to Anne and Steve Deli, owners of Laconia Harley Davidson. Their support of our team, and fundraising efforts, help to make this all possible. This is an incredible way for us to give back to the community as we are looking forward to Pub Mania 2019.”
Each of the 31 teams has one or more captains that build a team of 24 people, one for each hour of the event. “The team captains are the backbone of this event,” said Patrick’s co-owner Allan Beetle. “They inspire others to participate and fundraise to help kids here in the greater Lakes Region of NH. These awards are a lot of fun and help to create a healthy competition amongst some of the teams.”
All of the funds go directly to the children’s auction for distribution to the community. Proceeds from the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction are used for children’s basic needs, including food, clothing and shelter, as well as for programs and organizations that work to improve the lives of children and mitigate the need for these services.
For more information, visit www.patrickspub.com/pubmania, or www.childrensauction.com.
