LACONIA — The Taylor Playreaders will perform two one-act plays, Tuesday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. in the Woodside Building. The event is free and open to the public.
"The Boor," by Anton Chekhov, takes place in Russia in the 1800s. A count comes to collect money from a women client, who has no funds available until her husband returns.
"The Angel Intrudes," by Floyd Dell, depicts an archangel who falls in love with a beautiful mortal woman.
For more information about active senior living at Taylor Community, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
