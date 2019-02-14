PLYMOUTH — Two Plymouth Regional High School students, senior Ben Parsons from Wentworth, and sophomore Taylor Maine from Campton, recently competed in Plymouth New Hampshire Rotary Club’s Annual Speech Contest. Held in early February, this was the second year the two have gone head-to-head at the podium. The assigned topic for the speech competition was “How Can ‘Service Above Self' be an Inspiration to Others?”
Both contestants received high marks for delivery of their speeches. Maine won the local round of the contest, moving on to compete in the local area contest to be held Wednesday, March 13 at 7 a.m. at the Common Man Inn. Parsons will serve as an alternate. The winner of the Rotary district-wide contest will be named and recognized at the District Assembly in April in Lydonville, Vermont.
The Plymouth Rotary Club meets every Wednesday morning for breakfast at 7 a.m. at the Common Man Inn.
