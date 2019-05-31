MOULTONBOROUGH — The French-Taylor House has been listed on the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places, an honorary designation that recognizes the historical and architectural significance of the property. The New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources, on April 30, added 11 properties to the state register.
Located at the center of Moultonborough Village, the French-Taylor House is significant both for its community history and architecture. This Greek revival house retains structural and stylistic attributes from the period of its original construction, as seen in historic images.
Originally built circa 1840, the structure was expanded in the early 20th century by James E. French, a local business owner and state legislator.
After French’s death in 1919, Adele Blanchard acquired what was then known as the French House in 1923, and the property passed through the women of her family to its last resident, Adele Taylor, Moultonborough’s longest-serving librarian. French was one of the first library trustees in 1897, and his will provided funds to build the Moultonborough Public Library in 1929.
For information about the historic register, visit www.nh.gov/nhdhr, or call 603-271-3483.
