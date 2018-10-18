LACONIA — Three TED Talks will be screened Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building Theater. Deborah Rhodes' talk is titled 'A test that finds three times more breast tumors and why it’s not available to you.' Jorge Soto's talk will be 'The Future of Early Cancer Detection,' and David Agus will speak about 'A New Strategy in the War on Cancer.'
There will be open discussions and personal stories shared during these presentations. The event is free and open to the public.
For more information about this and other events at Taylor Community, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
