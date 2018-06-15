LACONIA — The Taylor Community will screen a video of a TED talk on CRISPR on Tuesday, June 26, at 2 p.m. CRISPR stands for Clusters of Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats. The talk will explain how this controversial new technology could change the way we manage disease and force the hands of nature. This free event is open to the public.
TED – Technology, Entertainment, Design – is a media organization which posts talks online for free distribution, under the slogan “ideas worth spreading.”
Taylor Community is a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community in Laconia. For more information, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-366-1400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.