LACONIA — Veteran storyteller Jim Brewer will present his “Final Outing” at the Taylor Community's Woodside Building on Monday, June 25, at 6:30 p.m. His stories will include a couple of astounding phone calls; Ted, a dog, and two of their adventures; the contrary butterfly; and Brookline Man, an enduring mystery. This free event is open to the public.
Brewer's storytelling career began in 1985 at the Pasquaney Inn on Newfound Lake, while he was a distinguished English teacher at Holderness School and Phillips Exeter Academy. After he retired from teaching, he became increasingly well known as a storyteller, performing at areas schools and campgrounds, heading up the U.S. Forest Service’s “Woods in Winter” storytelling program, and leading a group for Dartmouth’s Institute for Life-Long Education. His most impressive credential is his 18 years of appearances at the Corner House Inn Storytelling Programs, Sandwich.
Taylor Community is a not-for-profit Continuing Care Retirement Community in Laconia. For more information, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 366-1400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.