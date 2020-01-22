LACONIA — The Laconia Historical and Museum Society will hold its annual meeting, followed by a program on the Laconia High School Class of 1970, at Taylor Community, Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 6 p.m.
The annual meeting and program are free and open to the public, with a special invitation to members of the LHS class of 1970 and the other classes from that era.
Patrick Tierney, executive director of the historical society and member of the LHS class of 1970, described the program as a history rally and early 50th gathering in advance of the class reunion to be held later in the year.
He adds that the class was known for outstanding athletes, scholastic achievement, Up Up and Away, civic pride, diversity and overcrowdedness. The overcrowding was documented in mid-December 1967, when 899 students exceeded the 850-student capacity of the school, and eight teachers had no assigned rooms.
For further information, call LHMS at 603-527-1278, Taylor Community at 603-524-5600, or visit laconiahistory.org.
